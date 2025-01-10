Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Investors Of Class Action Filing And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:RVNC) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Revance securities from February 29, 2024, to December 6, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until March 4, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; and (3) all the foregoing increased the risk that the Tender Offer would be delayed and/or amended.

