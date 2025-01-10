(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Stroller and Pram 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The baby stroller and pram market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by changing lifestyles coupled with rise in single-parent and nuclear families, innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products, and growing demand for multifunctional baby strollers.

The study identifies the increasing demand for eco-friendly strollers as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of technologically advanced baby strollers and development of new baby strollers and prams will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The baby stroller and pram market is segmented as below:

By Type



Baby comfort stroller

Baby buggies

Baby comfort pram

Baby 3-wheeler stroller Baby tandem stroller

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller and pram market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Artsana S.p.A.

Baby Trend Inc.

BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

Bugaboo North America Inc.

Bumbleride

Combi Corp.

Doona USA

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Inglesina USA Inc.

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Mamas and Papas Ltd.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International B.V.

Pigeon Stroller

Silver Cross UK Ltd. SND Digital Retails LLP

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900