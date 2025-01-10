President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Kuwait To Azerbaijan
Date
1/10/2025
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received the credentials of Mohammad Faisal Almutairi, the
newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the
State of Kuwait, Azernews reports.
