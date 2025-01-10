Spectral Capital Welcomes Aaron Christensen As Chief Revenue Officer To Lead Global Expansion Of Vogon Cloud Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN ), a pioneer in providing its deep quantum platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Aaron Christensen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Aaron will oversee the global commercialization and revenue strategies for the company, with an immediate focus on scaling sales of the Vogon Decentralized and Hybrid Cloud-a sustainable cloud infrastructure spanning 16 Global Regions.

A Visionary Leader with a Proven Track Record

Aaron Christensen brings over two decades of experience in leadership, entrepreneurship, and business development to Spectral Capital. Most recently, as Vice President of Business Development for 10X Buy/Sell at Cardone Ventures, Aaron played a pivotal role in helping companies maximize value through strategic acquisitions and scalable growth initiatives.

Prior to that, Aaron served as CEO of Christensen Automotive, where he grew the company into Northern Nevada's leading automotive repair brand before orchestrating a successful exit. His entrepreneurial success, combined with his expertise in operations, strategic planning, and revenue generation, positions him as a transformative leader for Spectral Capital's ambitious growth trajectory.

Driving Adoption of Vogon Decentralized

and Hybrid Cloud Solutions

In his role as CRO, Aaron's primary focus will be the commercialization of Vogon Cloud, a decentralized and hybrid cloud solution designed to deliver unparalleled performance, security, and sustainability. Powered by renewable energy sources-including solar, wind, and graphene- and hydrogen enhanced batteries-Vogon Cloud's micro data centers, will offer high-efficiency operations while minimizing environmental impact.

With operations spanning 16 global regions, Aaron will lead efforts to position Vogon Cloud as the premier choice for organizations seeking scalable, secure, and sustainable cloud infrastructure. This initiative aligns with Spectral Capital's broader strategy to enable a quantum-resilient future powered by cutting-edge technologies like the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) and QuanTomo analytic tomography.

A Transformative Vision for Global Growth

"I am thrilled to join Spectral Capital as Chief Revenue Officer," said Aaron Christensen. "The Spectral Deep Quantum Technology Platform is a game-changer and its decentralized and sustainable computing component is the first step in our platform strategy. I'm eager to drive the adoption across global markets. Spectral's vision for a quantum-powered future aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation and value creation."

About Spectral Capital

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN ) is a quantum technology platform company at the forefront of innovation. Focusing on sustainable green cloud computing, quantum databases, and advanced quantum chip technology, Spectral Capital is revolutionizing industries such as telecommunications, AI, and green technology. With flagship offerings like the Vogon Cloud and Vogon DQLDB, the company is pioneering a future of decentralized, secure, and scalable computing.

For more information about Spectral Capital and its initiatives, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside

the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED