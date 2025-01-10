EDAP Appoints Joshua H. Levine To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PDF Version

AUSTIN, Texas, January 10, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company” or“EDAP”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced the appointment of Joshua H. Levine to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Josh Levine to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Lance Willsey, Interim Chairman of the Board of EDAP TMS.“Josh brings a wealth of executive experience and a track record of growing shareholder value by focusing on transformative, high growth business strategies within the medical sector. As EDAP continues to grow the market for its leading Focal One robotic HIFU platform, Josh will help shape our strategic vision and execution as we expand our leadership in developing the most advanced HIFU technology applications for addressing multiple therapeutic areas.”

“I am very excited to join EDAP's Board of Directors, particularly at a time when the Focal One platform is clearly transforming the treatment paradigm within prostate cancer,” said Josh Levine.“Over the last two years, EDAP has made significant progress in establishing Focal One as the dominant and most technologically advanced platform for delivering robotic HIFU. As a member of the Board of Directors, I look forward to working with EDAP's senior executives to help expand this exciting technology which clearly has the potential to transform treatment paradigms across a broad range of indications, including endometriosis and BPH.”

Mr. Levine is a strategic business leader with decades of diverse global board and executive management experience within the medical technology industry. He possesses a deep expertise in portfolio transformation, strategic business development and driving shareholder value. From 2012 to 2022, Mr. Levine served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Accuray Incorporated, where he led a transformative turnaround that involved all strategic, operational, and financial activities that restored the business to consistent top line growth, positive operating profit, free cash flow (EBITDA), and expanded the company's global footprint. Before joining Accuray, Mr. Levine served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member of Immucor, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUD), where he led the transition from the company being publicly traded up until its acquisition as a private entity by TPG Capital in August 2011 for approximately $2 billion. From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Levine served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Mentor Corporation (NYSE: MNT), where he played an instrumental role in repositioning the company by executing a strategic transformation focused on higher growth markets, ultimately leading to the company's acquisition by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in June 2008 for $1.2 billion.

His independent public company director experience began in 2018 at Natus Medical Corporation where he served on the boards audit, compensation, and nominating/governance committees. From 2021-2022 he served as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board. In July 2022, Natus was acquired by Archimed, a French private equity firm, in a transaction valued at $1.2 billion. Mr. Levine currently is the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Adaptiiv Medical Technologies, a Halifax, NS based venture backed start up in the radiation oncology space. Mr. Levine has completed executive management programs at UCLA Anderson School of Business, Stanford University, and University of Pennsylvania, and he received his bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Arizona.

