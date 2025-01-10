Volaris Soars In Mexican Stock Market, Gains 4.41% In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican reports a surge in Volaris shares during the first week of 2025. The low-cost airline's stock price climbs from 15.63 pesos at the end of 2024 to 16.32 pesos per unit.



This 4.41% increase marks five consecutive days of growth for the company led by Enrique Beltranena. Monex Casa de Bolsa analysts attribute this improvement to the cancellation of Mexicana de Aviación flights.



The government-owned airline's decision creates new opportunities for Volaris. The company benefits from route reassignments in the international segment, despite mixed passenger traffic results.



Volaris experienced a 1.9% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to December 2023. Domestic travel drops by 5.9%, while international travel rises by 10.1%. The airline carries 2.76 million passengers during this period.



These figures reflect the impact of preventive maintenance on GTF-engine aircraft. Analysts predict that Volaris ' stock performance in 2025 will depend on domestic passenger traffic, oil prices, and engine inspection progress.







The cancellation of eight Mexicana routes from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) may benefit Volaris. The airline shares frequencies to Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta with the defunct carrier.



Other airport groups show mixed results in the Mexican Stock Exchange. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) leads with a 3.10% increase, reaching 377.92 pesos per share.



In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) follows with a 3.61% rise to 185.93 pesos. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur) experiences a slight 0.02% decline to 534.56 pesos.



The airline industry faces challenges and opportunities in 2025. Volaris' stock performance reflects its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.



The company's focus on cost-efficiency and strategic route management may contribute to its continued growth in the Mexican aviation sector.

