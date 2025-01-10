(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In The Drone - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in the drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.49% over the forecast period, increasing from US$31.923 billion in 2025 to US$120.410 billion by 2030.



In the drone market, artificial intelligence offers key applications. Artificial intelligence helps to offer autonomy to unmanned aerial vehicles and also enhances the capabilities of the drones. The AI in drones offers its application across multiple industries, like defense, agriculture, surveillance, surveys, and logistics among others. In the agriculture sector, AI-based drones can map and monitor livestock and crop production.

A major factor propelling the growth of AI in the drone market is the increasing utilization of drones in the global logistics and e-commerce sector. In the logistics and e-commerce sector, AI-based drones can offer the capability to enhance the efficiencies of the delivery processes. Various global companies have introduced drone-based delivery solutions across multiple nations. For instance, in October 2023, Amazon, a global leader in the e-commerce sector introduced drone delivery solutions in multiple countries like the UK, and Italy.

The growth in the global e-commerce retail sector is expected to propel the demand for AI drones in the logistics and e-commerce sectors. The Census Bureau of the USA stated that e-commerce retail sales in the nation witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The agency stated that during the first quarter of 2024, the total retail sales of the e-commerce sector were recorded at US$287.85 billion, which was about 15.8% of the total retail sales. The e-commerce retail sales increased to US$292.56 billion during the second quarter of 2024 and finally reached US$300.05 billion during the third quarter of 2024.

AI in the drone market drivers: Growing global defense expenditure

AI drones offer key application in the global market. In the defense sector, drones help enhance the efficiencies of surveillance systems and improve military capabilities. With the rising global military and defense expenditure in the global market, the demand for AI in the drone market is expected to significantly increase.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in its global report stated that in 2023, the global military expenditure witnessed a growth of about 6.8% compared to 2022. The agency stated that in 2023, the total military expenditure of the USA and China was recorded at US$916 and US$296 billion respectively. Similarly, the military expenditure of Russia and India was recorded at US$109 and US$83.6 billion respectively.

AI in the drone market geographical outlook:

By geography, the AI in the drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region such as ASEAN countries.

North America is expected to have a significant market share for AI in the drone market. USA AI in the drone market is witnessing growth due to emerging technology advances in machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing which are opening up an avenue for future-proofing solutions. Such advanced AI technologies allow drones to perform more sophisticated functions while managing tasks within autonomy. Increased demand for industrial automation in the region is improving efficiency in task performance and reducing costs and safety incidents which support the case for using AI-powered drones for outsourcing tasks like data collection, inspections, and deliveries.

Additionally, as per Federal Aviation Administration data of the U.S. of October 2024, there were 791,597 registered drones, while 396,746 drones were commercial registered and 415,635 were remote pilot certified. The increasing density of drones in the region indeed necessitates advanced technologies like AI to address the challenges of space complexity, safety, and enhanced drone capabilities. The huge amount of data produced by drones will provide a fertile ground for AI R&D towards training algorithms for object detection, navigation, and decision-making, among other tasks as well as increase utilization in the security and surveillance purposes by the defense sector of the USA.

Besides that, such increasing numbers of drones bring new avenues for regional AI companies to work on the development and deployment of AI-based solutions for drone operations such as traffic management systems, collision avoidance systems, and payload delivery systems. The innovations are making complex information accessible and can democratize the adoption of AI-powered drone solutions, leading to promoting their utilization in agriculture, delivery, and infrastructure inspection in the region.

Reasons for buying this report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises. Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Folio3 Software Inc.

Saiwa

Shield AI

Skydio

Lockheed Martin

Airobotics

Nearthlab

Percepto

Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd.

AI Aerial Dynamics

Asteria Aerospace

Skylark Drones Blue Bear Systems Research Ltd (Saab UK Ltd.) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $120.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Process

2.3. Data Validation

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. AI IN THE DRONE MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Software

5.3. AI-pilot

5.4. Others

6. AI IN THE DRONE MARKET BY OFFERINGS

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

7. AI IN THE DRONE MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Defence

7.3. Logistics and Delivery

7.4. Agriculture and Precision Farming

7.5. Disaster Management and Search & Rescue

7.6. Environmental Monitoring

7.7. Others

8. AI IN THE DRONE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Global Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Technology Type

8.2.2. By Offerings

8.2.3. By End-User

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Technology Type

8.3.2. By Offerings

8.3.3. By End-User

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Rest of South America

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Technology Type

8.4.2. By Offerings

8.4.3. By End-User

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Italy

8.4.4.5. Spain

8.4.4.6. Rest of Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. By Technology Type

8.5.2. By Offerings

8.5.3. By End-User

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

8.5.4.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia-Pacific

8.6.1. By Technology Type

8.6.2. By Offerings

8.6.3. By End-User

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. South Korea

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.5. Indonesia

8.6.4.6. Thailand

8.6.4.7. Taiwan

8.6.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

AI In The Drone Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900