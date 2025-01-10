Nancy Pusateri Launches Debut Novel, Rising Up: A True Story Of Childhood Abuse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH OLMSTED, OH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Every individual, regardless of their past, is deserving of the love they may have been denied since childhood. Rising Up: A True Story of Childhood Abuse reflects on the darkness that enveloped Nancy Pusateri 's family home and the incredible courage it took her to break free.The deals with questions like, What leads someone to inflict harm on another? These questions linger, especially for those who have endured abuse firsthand. While the term "abuse" may be unsettling for many, those who have lived it understand its profound emotional and physical scars, which can reshape their lives forever.When asked about her motivation for sharing her story, Pusateri stated, "I endured abuse from my father, the one meant to protect me. I write this for others who have suffered similarly, to show them they are not alone in their fears and longing for a better life. I know there are countless others who have suffered similarly, if not worse. This book is dedicated to them, a testament to my understanding of their fears, trials, and their longing for a better life, even when hope appears distant."Rising Up is a memoir that calls to awareness and compassion for those affected by abuse, illuminating the path toward healing and hope.About the AuthorNancy Pusateri is an author and also a life coach dedicated to helping others heal. As a mother of three, she is grateful for the love and support of her husband, which has played a crucial role in her healing journey. Today, she stands for her resilience, and uses her story to inspire and uplift others.

Richard Bard

Gnome Book Writing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.