Cultural Exchange And Unity Shine At The Launch Of 5Th Kashmiri Youth Exchange Program Hosted By Satyug Darshan Trust

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The fifth edition of the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Program, titled Watan Ko Jaano, was inaugurated today at the Satyug Darshan Institute of Engineering and Technology, Faridabad, under the esteemed guidance of Nehru Yuva Kendra and the of Home Affairs, of India. The six-day grand event is hosted by the Satyug Darshan Trust (Regd.) in Bhupani Gram, marking a significant step in fostering national integration and providing the youth from Kashmir a unique opportunity to connect with India's cultural heritage.



The inauguration ceremony, held in the huge auditorium, was graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Mrs. Shikha Antil, SDM of Faridabad, former Education Minister Mrs. Seema Trikha, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Shah, Director of Amrita Hospital. The event began with an energetic performance by the children of Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra, setting the tone for a vibrant celebration of culture. The ceremony formally commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the children of Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra, setting the tone for a vibrant celebration of culture. The ceremony formally commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing unity and the start of a new chapter for the participating youth.



The six-day exchange program has brought together 132 youth from various districts of Kashmir, who will spend six days in Faridabad exploring India's diverse culture and traditions. This program, supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to instil patriotism and social responsibility among the youth, preparing them to contribute to building a developed India. This initiative introduces the youth to India's rich cultural diversity, helping them understand their role as future nation-builders.



In her address, former Minister Mrs Seema Trikha emphasized the importance of connecting the youth with India's heritage. She highlighted that the country's future lies in today's youth's hands, and it is crucial to empower them with a deep understanding of the nation's culture to nurture responsible citizens who will drive the country's progress.



The inaugural event was further enriched with performances from youth representing regions such as Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Badgam, and Haryana. The event featured cultural stalls showcasing Kashmiri food, clothing, and handicrafts, offering a glimpse into the diverse traditions of the region.



Also, during the event, Mr. S.K. Sachdeva, Trustee of Satyug Darshan Trust and CEO of Saraswati Sugar Mill, expressed his excitement for the program and its importance in connecting the youth with India's rich cultural heritage. In addition, engaging discussions were held with experts such as Dr. Pradeep Dhimri, who spoke on patriotism, nation-building, and the issues of the Kashmir Valley, and A.K. Puri, who discussed the importance of language skills and the dangers of drug addiction.



The District Administration of Faridabad and the team at Satyug Darshan Trust supported the exchange program, ensuring provisions for accommodation, meals, and a clean environment at the Satyug Darshan Institute of Engineering and Technology.



Several other distinguished guests attended the event, including Sunil Sachdeva, Chairman of the Engineering College, Narnaul, District Youth Officer Nityanand, and other local community leaders.



The program also includes a session focused on moral education, human values, and the concept of "Samabhav-Samadristi" (Equality and Impartiality) in nation-building, which will be conducted on January 11th and 12th, 2025. The youth will be educated about these core values at the Samabhav-Samadristi School on campus, further enriching their learning experience.



Overall, the program reflects the mission of Satyug Darshan Trust to promote national integration, educate youth about India's cultural richness, and prepare them for their role in building a progressive nation.

