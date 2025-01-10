Jayden Faulkner Joins Lankaran Basketball Club

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Lankaran Club has made its next transfer, Azernews reports.

Jayden Faulkner joined Lankaran Basketball Club. The 24-year-old basketball player plays in the position of point guard. This is the first professional contract in his career.

Lankaran Basketball Club has previously added Michael Carter to its squad and parted ways with Mirmajid Ismayilov.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.