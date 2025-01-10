Jayden Faulkner Joins Lankaran Basketball Club
Laman Ismayilova
Lankaran basketball Club has made its next transfer,
Azernews reports.
Jayden Faulkner joined Lankaran Basketball Club. The 24-year-old
basketball player plays in the position of point guard. This is the
first professional contract in his career.
Lankaran Basketball Club has previously added Michael Carter to
its squad and parted ways with Mirmajid Ismayilov.
Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has
played a major role in the development of basketball in the
country.
In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national
basketball teams to join international competitions.
In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held
in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA
European Development Cup in Albania.
Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz
2010 International Basketball Tournament.
Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver
medal for Azerbaijan.
Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve,
attracting more sports fans.
