Hempnewsbreaks Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Report, Business Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) , a multistate cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is reporting the results of its second quarter 2024, the period ended June 30, 2024. Highlights of the report included advancing refinancing agreements with strategic lenders, progress made toward opening five new retail locations in Florida, stronger vendor relationships and the establishment of key distribution partnerships in California designed to boost penetration. The report also noted that the company has worked to mitigate risks in Michigan by securing value-added crop commitments for quality biomass.

“These initiatives and investments are expected to drive incremental EBITDA growth in the second half of fiscal 2024,” said Red White & Bloom president Colby De Zen in the press release.“This follows a substantial increase in EBITDA to $7.1 million in the first six months of 2024, representing a year-over-year improvement of over $8 million. Our EBITDA gains for 2024 do not yet include the potential synergies and improvements from the Emblem group of companies, which we expect to impact our results in the latter half of the year.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multijurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including Arizona, California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio, in addition to Canadian and international markets by virtue of its acquisition of the former Aleafia group of companies. For more information about the company, please visit .

