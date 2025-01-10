(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Santos youth team faced a setback in their Copinha campaign. In a match at Fonte Luminosa in Araraquara, they lost to Ferroviária 2-1. This defeat occurred during the third round of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior on Thursday.



Despite the loss, Santos secured their spot in the next phase. They finished second in their group with six points. The team needed at least a draw to top the group. Ferroviária, on the other hand, claimed the group's leadership with seven points.



The game remained scoreless in the first half. Diego broke the deadlock for Ferroviári two minutes into the second half. Thiagão extended their lead with a penalty kick at the 34-minute mark.



Santos showed signs of life after introducing Juninho, son of former player Robinho. Gabriel Simples converted a penalty for Santos, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.





Santos Stumbles in Copinha, Advances as Group Runner-Up

As group runners-up, Santos will face São José, the winners of Group 8, in the next round. The match will be a single-leg affair, with penalties deciding the winner in case of a draw. Ferroviária will take on Vitória, the second-placed team from Group 8.



This result serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of youth tournaments. It highlights the importance of consistency and adaptability in competitive soccer. The Santos team will need to regroup and refocus for the challenges ahead in the knockout stages.

