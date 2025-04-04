Geography Of Our Gas Supply In Europe Will Definitely Grow, Says President
“The geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow because today we are already involved in the creation of gas distribution networks of some European countries. Some of them do not have it. Some of them need to expand it. Azerbaijan, as an investor, is planning to do it. So, the geography of our gas supplies definitely will grow,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.
