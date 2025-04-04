Geography Of Our Gas Supply In Europe Will Definitely Grow, Says President

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Today, Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 12 countries. 10 of them are European, eight of which are members of the European Union,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

“The geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow because today we are already involved in the creation of gas distribution networks of some European countries. Some of them do not have it. Some of them need to expand it. Azerbaijan, as an investor, is planning to do it. So, the geography of our gas supplies definitely will grow,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.