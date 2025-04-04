403
Security director says Poland only possesses ammo for merely two weeks of conflict
(MENAFN) Poland's National Security Bureau chief, Dariusz Lukowski, has revealed that the country has enough ammunition to sustain a defense for up to two weeks in the event of a war, pending the arrival of allied forces. In an interview with Polsat News, Lukowski stated that Poland is ramping up its arms production to enhance its ability to withstand a potential Russian attack. Poland shares a 144-mile border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
Lukowski acknowledged that some ammunition stocks might only last for five days in certain categories, but reassured that defensive operations could continue for a week or two with the current reserves. He also pointed out that the most critical shortage is in ammunition for older weapon systems that are no longer in production.
While Poland has been depleting its stockpiles to support Ukraine, it is doing so carefully and working on replenishing them. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is giving Poland time to rebuild its military capacity. Poland is also implementing the $2.6 billion "Eastern Shield" project to strengthen its eastern borders, with potential plans to use anti-personnel landmines.
Russia, however, has dismissed Western concerns of aggression, with President Vladimir Putin labeling such claims as baseless and accusing European leaders of using the threat of war to justify increased military spending. Russian officials have also criticized the EU’s military build-up, warning it could undermine efforts for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
