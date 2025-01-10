Gentleness By Kuan Ting Liu Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gentleness

Kuan Ting Liu's Residential House Design, Gentleness, Earns Esteemed Recognition in the A' Interior Space and Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kuan Ting Liu 's residential house design, Gentleness, as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade positions Gentleness as a notable example of exceptional design within the interior design industry, showcasing Kuan Ting Liu's skill and innovation.The Iron A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. Gentleness aligns with the evolving demands for safe, welcoming, and aesthetically pleasing residential spaces that cater to the needs of multiple generations living under one roof. By addressing these practical considerations, Kuan Ting Liu's design offers a valuable contribution to the field.Gentleness stands out for its innovative use of arc shapes and carefully selected materials to create a sense of warmth and comfort. The design team thoughtfully incorporated curved elements in the ceilings, walls, and corners of the cabinets to evoke a feeling of being embraced, while the light grey Germany mineral paint provides a soft, inviting texture. These unique features not only enhance the visual appeal of the space but also prioritize the safety and well-being of the family members, particularly the child and the elderly.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a significant milestone for Kuan Ting Liu and their design team, inspiring them to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition validates their approach to creating spaces that prioritize the needs and well-being of the inhabitants while maintaining a high standard of aesthetics and functionality. As Gentleness gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence future residential design projects and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the interior design industry.Gentleness was designed by Kuan Ting Liu, who led the project and conceptualized the unique arc-shaped elements and color scheme.Interested parties may learn more about Gentleness and explore its innovative features at:About Kuan Ting LiuKuan Ting Liu is an interior designer based in Taiwan, China. With a passion for creating dream spaces for clients, Kuan Ting Liu's design approach focuses on listening to each client's needs and transforming them into a cohesive design concept. This client-centric philosophy allows Kuan Ting Liu to deliver projects that perfectly align with the client's vision and requirements.About Incore DesignIncore Design is a young interior design team established in 2021. The company's mission is to create dream spaces for their clients while providing a comprehensive service that encompasses both exceptional design and high-quality construction. Under the leadership of design director Benjamin, the team's passion for design and deep understanding of their clients' needs drive their success. Incore Design is committed to delivering outstanding service and creating remarkable projects that showcase their expertise and dedication.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, specialization, and creative capacity of the designers, highlighting their contributions to their respective fields. By meeting the professional and industrial requirements expected from well-designed products, projects, services, experiences, ideas, and intellectual properties, Iron A' Design Award winners showcase their expertise and commitment to excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, this award provides a platform for showcasing creativity, gaining international recognition, and setting new standards within the industry. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning entries demonstrate exceptional design quality, innovation, and positive impact. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to gain global exposure and contribute to advancing the field of interior design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting outstanding designs that benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

