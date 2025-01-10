Fetch.Ai Launches Global AI Startup Accelerator With $10M Innovation Fund

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Fetch has launched its startup accelerator program to support early-stage AI and emerging startups, such as those in quantum computing and supercomputing.

This initiative will provide funding, mentorship, and other necessary resources across its global hubs. The program, which has a $10 million innovation fund, will operate through its San Francisco, London, and India hubs.

Building Technologies for The Future

The accelerator will hold two or three innovation competitions annually throughout its locations. Participants can also develop innovative solutions powered by Fetch's in-house AI agent platform.

According to Sana Wajid, the chief development officer at Fetch Innovation Labs, the accelerator is designed to help startups move from the idea stage to a market-ready solution. She mentioned that developers can use advanced technologies like AI and quantum computing to solve complex problems:

Some key aspects of the accelerator include input from industry leaders (who will serve as mentors) and the required technical help. The Fetch accelerator is specifically designed for fast prototyping and scaling, allowing rapid testing of ideas.

Fetch's Focus

This scheme specifically targets startups with a minimum viable product (MVP) or a prototype with practical applications involving advanced technologies. However, Fetch takes a different approach to vertical accelerators.

It accepts applications from multiple industries, encouraging interdisciplinary innovation. A unique benefit of the program is that it allows startups to collaborate from anywhere in the world.

The program has branches in key technology centers worldwide, enabling participants to connect with investors and partners anywhere in the world. Each competition aims to find promising projects the accelerator can sponsor to become hugely commercial.

Furthermore, the accelerator brings together entrepreneurs and investors through global pitch events. Such forums allow startup firms to present their solutions to a larger audience, speeding up their entry into the market.