Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Over Mid-Air Snag
Date
1/10/2025 1:12:54 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Chennai:
An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday (Jan 10) returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said.
The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.
Engineers were attending to the snag and the flight is expected to resume its journey later.
Air India authorities are not immediately available for comment.
