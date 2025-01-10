Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Over Mid-Air Snag

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Chennai:

An Air India flight bound to Singapore from here on Friday (Jan 10) returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here said.

The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 later made a safe landing, they added.

Engineers were attending to the snag and the flight is expected to resume its journey later.

Air India authorities are not immediately available for comment.

