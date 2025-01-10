(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) --



1962 -- Al-Arabi SC won the first Amir Cup after beating Qadsia SC 7-1.

1966 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) was proclaimed to aid people in crises in line with Geneva Conventions. The society joined the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (IRCRC).

2010 -- Kuwaiti marine culture museum was opened in Sharq area, illustrating life at sea of State of Kuwait.

2010 -- Kuwait won the 9th Arab Shooting championship on its own soil, bagging 36 medals: 18 gold, 12 silver, and six bronze.

2012 -- Former Minister of Health Mohammad Al-Jarallah conducted the first of its kind reduction holes operation in Kuwait and the GCC region for a patient to remove an adjustable gastric band.

2018 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) launched Al-Sabriya oil and Jurassic gas projects north of the country.

2018 -- Kuwait Health Ministry announced the success of the first artificial heart transplant in Kuwait of a 14-year-old patient. A German-Kuwaiti medical team took part in the procedure.

2019 -- Nuwaiseeb border crossing was reopened in coordination with Saudi Arabia. The newly refurbished crossing cost around KD 3.2 million with the latest technological devices installed in the facility.

2021 -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry's committee for POWs and missing persons announced the identification of 13 remains belonging to Kuwait nationals arrested during the Iraqi invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91..

2021 -- Author and historian Khaled Al-Ansari passed away at age of 81.

2022 -- Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) and Saudi Arabian Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to export spare gas from joint Wafra operations.

2022 -- The Cabinet announced that no more than 50 percent of any governmental institutes' employees can work at the same shift starting January 12, as a measure to fight the spread of COVID-19. (end)

