Rochester Institute Of Technology And Vellore Institute Of Technology Foster Innovation With AI And Data Science Summit In Chennai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, January 09, 2024: The Rochester Institute of (RIT), a prominent educational institution, successfully hosted the AI and Data Science Summit in collaboration with Vellore Institute of (VIT) in Chennai from January 7 to 9.



The three-day event featured a delegation of around 30 RIT academic and administrative leadership representatives travelling to India, underlining the university's dedication to global partnerships and fortifying its strong connections with India, RIT's largest international student base.



The summit focused on the ambitious goal of establishing a joint Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) between RIT and VIT. This center is envisioned as a hub for pioneering research, innovative education, and significant industry associations in AI and data science.



By leveraging the expertise of faculty and researchers from both institutions, the collaboration aims to address critical issues and empower students with the skills required to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.



RIT's Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Mr. Prabu David played a key role in this initiative, highlighting the university's emphasis on academic excellence and innovation.



"The resounding success of the AI and Data Science Summit is a testament to our commitment to advancing global education and research in AI. By working together, we can address some of the most pressing challenges of our time and nurture future technology leaders. RIT and VIT will continue to pave the way for a future where technology serves as a force transforming lives and communities,'' said Mr. Prabu David.



RIT has been a leader in technology education and research, spearheading breakthroughs in domains such as Machine Learning, Robotics, Big Data, and ethical AI practices. The remarkable summit reaffirmed the institution's position as a catalyst in the evolution of disruptive technologies, bridging academia and industry to redefine the future of technology and its applications.



