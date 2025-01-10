5Th Khelo India Winter Games Gulmarg Preparations Reviewed
Date
1/10/2025 12:04:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Gulmarg- Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa chaired an important meeting to review preparations for the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Gulmarg.
One of the primary concerns discussed was parking arrangements. The DC emphasized the need for a comprehensive parking plan to accommodate the large number of participants, officials, and spectators expected.
ADVERTISEMENT
Accommodation for participants, guests, officials, and other attendees was highlighted as a key area of concern.
ADVERTISEMENT
Logistics mobilization was another important aspect of the meeting.
Regarding Traffic management, particularly between Tangmarg and Gulmarg, the DC instructed the concerned authorities to devise effective traffic flow measures and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, including enhancing public transport services.
Read Also
Khelo India Winter Games: J&K Govt Forms High-level Panels
Gulmarg To Host 5th Edition Of Khelo India Winter Games In February
Lastly, the establishment of a centralized control room for coordination was deemed essential. The control room will monitor and manage all event-related operations, including security, logistics, and traffic management, ensuring that any arising issues are addressed promptly and efficiently.
The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all departments to collaborate closely, with regular follow-ups to ensure the timely and successful execution of all preparations.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN10012025000215011059ID1109075300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.