Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted By Southern California Wildfires


1/9/2025 8:31:55 PM

Beginning on Friday, January 10, impacted customers can visit the Farmers Mobile Claims Center relief site in Burbank for in-person claims assistance:

  • Home Depot - Burbank
    200 Flower Street
    Burbank, CA 91502
    Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:

  • Visiting
    Farmers ,
    Foremost ,
    BristolWest , and GetToggle
  • Calling their agent
  • Calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764
    • Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865
    • Toggle: 1-855-864-1530
    • Farmers GroupSelectSM
      Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
  • Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
  • For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal
    Telecommunications Relay Service
    (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers/Catastrophe .

About Farmers Insurance
 "Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

