Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted By Southern California Wildfires

Beginning on Friday, January 10, impacted customers can visit the Farmers Mobile Claims Center relief site in Burbank for in-person claims assistance:

Home Depot - Burbank

200 Flower Street

Burbank, CA 91502

Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:



Visiting

Farmers ,

Foremost ,

BristolWest , and GetToggle

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:



Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764



Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865



Toggle: 1-855-864-1530



Farmers GroupSelectSM

Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal

Telecommunications Relay Service

(TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers/Catastrophe .

