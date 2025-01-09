Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted By Southern California Wildfires
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Beginning on Friday, January 10, impacted customers can visit the Farmers Mobile Claims Center relief site in Burbank for in-person claims assistance:
Home Depot - Burbank
200 Flower Street
Burbank, CA 91502
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:
Visiting
Farmers ,
Foremost ,
BristolWest , and GetToggle
Calling their agent
Calling the 24-hour claims center:
Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764
Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865
Toggle: 1-855-864-1530
Farmers GroupSelectSM
Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal
Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011
Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
Telecommunications Relay Service
(TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers/Catastrophe .
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.
|
Contact:
|
External Communications
|
|
Farmers Insurance
|
|
818-965-0007
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
MENAFN09012025003732001241ID1109074998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.