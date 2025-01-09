EU Welcomes Election Of Joseph Aoun As New President Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed the election of Joseph Aoun as new President of Lebanon on Thursday.

In a tweet on X, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, described Aoun's election as "a moment of hope" and expressed her anticipation for "the swift formation of a capable of moving forward with a reform-oriented agenda" in Lebanon.

For his part, European Council President Antonio Costa congratulated Lebanon on the election of the new president in a tweet on X, considering this step "important towards rebuilding a strong, sovereign Lebanese state."

He emphasized that the election process "opens up the possibility for a better future for the people of Lebanon," noting that Lebanon's stability and prosperity are "crucial for the region and for Europe."

At the same time, he stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire that has been established. (end)

