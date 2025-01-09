Nordik Data Centers And Generia Announce A Strategic Partnership For Sustainable And Sovereign Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA partner for sovereign, sustainable AI, ensuring secure data and eco-friendly infrastructures.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As more and more companies, industries, and entrust their strategic data to technological giants whose AI models can reuse or even resell that information, Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA are proud to unveil their strategic partnership.This collaboration provides organizations with a sovereign, secure, and eco-responsible alternative for developing and hosting their artificial intelligence solutions.Ensuring Data Sovereignty and ProtectionMany public and private entities worry about their lack of control over data when using international AI providers. By partnering with GenerIA, a specialist in tailor-made, eco-friendly AI, Nordik Data Centers now offers a comprehensive solution that ensures end-to-end security and confidentiality.AI solutions are deployed within the client's private environment, with no risk of outsourcing or selling data to third parties.Sustainable, High-Performance InfrastructuresLocated in Shawinigan (Quebec), Nordik Data Centers has an initial capacity of 5 MW and facilities built to the Uptime Institute's Tier III standard. The company is committed to:.Using 100% renewable energy.Implementing eco-efficient solutions, including heat recovery, CO2-based cooling, and two-stage DLC cooling.Providing redundant connectivity.Offering a secure infrastructure specifically designed for Artificial Intelligence needsThese features guarantee optimal energy reliability and adherence to the highest environmental standards.Sovereign and Ecological AIGenerIA stands out for developing tailor-made, high-performance, and carbon-neutral artificial intelligence.The company designs models specifically trained on its clients' data, ensuring:.Data Security: No transfer to uncontrolled third-party servers.Flexibility: AI solutions tailored to each organization's needs and ESG objectives.Ecological Transparency: Clear tracking of energy consumption and environmental impactA Partnership for the Future of Enterprise AIThanks to Nordik Data Centers' expertise in sustainable data center infrastructures and GenerIA's sovereign AI solutions, businesses now benefit from:.Strengthened technological innovation: Advanced computing capabilities for training and running high-performance AI models..Increased environmental sustainability: A shared commitment to reducing carbon footprints and optimizing energy efficiency..Complete confidentiality and sovereignty: Assurance that critical data is not used elsewhere or resold.This partnership marks a decisive milestone in the rise of responsible AI rooted in local infrastructures. It positions Nordik Data Centers and GenerIA as leading players in creating technological value while meeting security and sustainable development requirements.About Nordik Data CentersNordik Data Centers is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities that provide both high-performance computing power and a firm commitment to environmental sustainability. With data centers in strategic locations, Nordik ensures optimal connectivity and world-class data security – nordikdatacentersAbout GenerIABased at the DigiHub Shawinigan , GenerIA is an innovative company developing sovereign and carbon-neutral artificial intelligence solutions, combining exceptional performance with respect for the environment. The company designs professional, tailor-made AIs, operated directly on clients' data to ensure maximum security and reduced energy consumption. Its upcoming series, Nexus, a generation of general-purpose AIs inspired by the spirit of ChatGPT, will set new standards by combining quantum computing power, energy efficiency, and total carbon neutrality – generiaFor more information:Contact at Nordik Data Centers: Savannah Picard – ...Contact at GenerIA: Romuald Drussant – ...

