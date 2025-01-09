Dave To Participate In Needham’S Growth Conference On January 15Th In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Needham Growth at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The team will present at 8:45am ET. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investors.dave.com .

