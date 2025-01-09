China Defends Yuan With Record $8.2 Billion Bill Issue In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The People's of China (PBOC) announced plans to issue a record 60 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) in offshore bills in Hong Kong. This move aims to support the weakening yuan, which recently hit a 16-month low against the US dollar.



The central bank will auction the six-month bills on January 15, 2025, for settlement two days later. This unprecedented issuance surpasses all previous single offerings since the PBOC began regularly issuing bills in Hong Kong in 2018.



The bank's action seeks to absorb offshore yuan liquidity and raise borrowing costs. This strategy makes it more expensive for investors to bet against the Chinese currency.



The yua has faced mounting pressure due to various factors. These include a strong US dollar, falling Chinese bond yields, and rising global trade tensions.



The currency breached the key threshold of 7.3 per dollar last week, its weakest level since September 2023. China's central bank has employed multiple tools to manage the yuan's value.







It sets daily reference rates and adjusts foreign exchange reserve requirements. The bank also provides verbal guidance to market participants. These efforts aim to maintain stability in both onshore and offshore yuan markets.

Balancing Growth and Yuan Stability

The PBOC 's move reflects growing concerns about potential US policy changes. Market observers anticipate that President-elect Trump may swiftly raise tariffs on Chinese imports.



This expectation has contributed to the yuan's recent weakness. Chinese policymakers face a delicate balancing act. They must support economic growth while preventing excessive currency depreciation.



A weaker yuan could boost export competitiveness but risks triggering capital outflows. It might also undermine Beijing's ambitions to establish the yuan as a global reserve currency.



The central bank's actions send a clear signal about its commitment to yuan stability. However, some analysts question the long-term effectiveness of such interventions.



In addition, they argue that fundamental economic factors ultimately drive currency values. China's economy faces challenges beyond currency pressures.



Recent data shows persistent deflationary trends, with December's consumer price index rising only 0.1% year-on-year. This economic backdrop complicates the PBOC's efforts to balance growth and currency stability.

