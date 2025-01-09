HONEYWELL AND NXP EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE NEXT-GENERATION AVIATION TECHNOLOGY

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Groundbreaking collaboration designed to expedite development and adoption of enhanced software, large area cockpit displays and autonomy

Honeywell Anthem cockpit powered by NXP's i.MX 8 applications processors will help improve operational efficiency, safety and unlock value for pilots and operators

Vertical Aerospace to leverage latest in eVTOL aircraft Aviation expansion builds on companies' progress in building automation.

DUBAI, Jan, 2025 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and NXP ® Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced at CES 2025 an expanded partnership that will accelerate aviation product development and chart the path for autonomous flight. This builds on the companies' existing relationship, which is focused on helping optimize how building management systems sense and securely control energy consumption, announced at CES 2024.

The groundbreaking aviation collaboration will combine Honeywell's deep aerospace expertise, the proven capabilities of Honeywell Anthem avionics and NXP's high-performance computing architecture, enabling AI-driven aerospace technology that helps improve operational efficiency for planning and managing flights. The work will also support faster transitions to new chipsets and technologies.

The companies will team to advance large-area displays for next-generation cockpits with thinner, high-resolution screens designed to improve visual clarity and system efficiency. Additionally, they will explore how to simplify and streamline migrations to newer avionic technologies, as well as extend critical aviation technologies' lifecycles, helping to deliver long-term value for aircraft manufacturers and operators.

“Our industrial domain expertise combined with NXP's best-in-class technology is a powerful accelerator for industrial leaders on the path to autonomy,” said Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell.“Working together, we are developing differentiated solutions and services that shape the future of automation, driving significant customer outcomes and fueling Honeywell's growth.”

NXP's domain-based architecture paves the path to autonomy, featuring high-compute capabilities, integrated cybersecurity and functional safety, including technology developed for the automotive industry. It will now be adapted for aviation applications on Honeywell Anthem, the industry's first cloud-connected cockpit systemThis is a continuation of co-creation between the two companies, which includes NXP applications processers embedded in Honeywell's Building Management, Fire Safety and Security products. Looking ahead, the companies are expanding this work to include AI and machine learning in building controllers.

For the aerospace industry, Honeywell will leverage a variety of NXP processors, including the i.MX 8 applications processors currently leveraged in Honeywell's Advanced Control for Buildings platform and S32N super-integration processors, providing a range of high-performance, intelligent solutions that can be adapted for the needs of various aircraft. With NXP's processors, Honeywell Anthem will deliver faster data processing for real-time AI-driven insights, enhancing safety and optimizing performance both in the air and on the ground.

“Bringing avionics closer to autonomous flight requires a unique combination of high-performance processing and AI, advanced connectivity and security, and functional safety,” said Kurt Sievers, President and CEO, NXP Semiconductors.“NXP's broad portfolio and systems solutions approach makes us a natural partner for Honeywell on the journey towards creating innovative, intelligent and autonomous avionics that can sense, think and act.”

One of the early adopters that will benefit from this collaboration is Vertical Aerospace, a leader in eVTOL aircraft that is currently testing its piloted VX4 prototype aircraft featuring Honeywell Anthem.

“By fulfilling the promise of advanced air mobility, electric aircraft like the VX4 represent a bold vision for the future,” said Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace.“Honeywell Anthem has already proven to be a highly capable platform, and we're excited to explore how its capabilities can be further enhanced by NXP's advanced computing to lessen pilot workloads while increasing situational awareness. Together, we see opportunities to make travel quicker, cleaner and safer, supporting our shared vision to transform how the world moves.”

Photo caption: From left to right: Torsten Pilz, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Honeywell; Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager Secure Connected Edge, NXP; Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and CTO, NXP; Vimal Kapur, President and CEO, Honeywell; Kurt Sievers, President and CEO, NXP; Suresh Venkatarayalu, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and President, Honeywell Connected Enterprise; Jim Currier, President and CEO, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies; Andrew Hardy, Senior Vice President, Sales, NXP.