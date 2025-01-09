How The US Sanctioned Itself In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Surging US Treasury yields are the main driver of global markets, depressing stock prices, pushing up the US dollar exchange rate, and threatening homebuilding and other rate-dependent economic activity in the United States. As rates rise, moreover, the US Treasury deficit – already above 6% of – will increase. Interest payments on the debt rose to $1 trillion from $400 billion in 2021, adding to the blowout federal borrowing requirement of $1.8 trillion.

Foreign central banks meanwhile have cut their holdings of US debt, adding to upward pressure on yields – by a painful 0.8 percentage points, according to my calculation. The seizure of Russian foreign exchange reserves in 2022 led central banks to shift out of dollar assets. The reserve seizure probably did more damage to the US economy than to Russia's.

The Federal Reserve caused most of the rate surge by raising the rate at which it charges banks for overnight money, to be sure. But a significant increment in the so-called real yield of Treasury bonds – in this case, the interest rate on inflation-indexed Treasuries (TIPS) – is due to reduced purchases of US debt by foreign central banks. Roughly 80 basis points (8/10ths of a percentage point) are explained by reduced foreign central bank holdings of US government debt.