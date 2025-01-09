Agilence Unveils Agilence AI Artificial Intelligence Delivering Next-Level Fraud Detection And Loss Prevention

(MENAFN- Pressat) Agilence, the leading provider of data analytics and loss prevention (LP) solutions for retail, supermarket, restaurant, and hospitality organizations, today announced the launch of Agilence AI, a groundbreaking suite of artificial intelligence capabilities integrated across Agilence Analytics, Agilence Case Management, and Agilence Audit Management. This new empowers businesses to combat fraud more effectively by delivering tailored insights and streamlining workflows to address high-risk activities faster than ever.

"Agilence AI transforms how loss prevention teams detect and mitigate fraud," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "Unlike generic AI solutions, Agilence AI learns directly from your data and operational patterns, providing precise and actionable fraud detection unique to your business."

Key Capabilities of Agilence AI:

AI Transaction Fraud: Precision Scoring - Agilence AI surfaces high-priority risks by scoring suspicious transactions inside Agilence Analytics. This adaptive system learns from user input to refine its fraud prediction accuracy. Fraud scores seamlessly integrate into dashboards, reports, and queries, enhancing analysis for faster and better decisions.

AI Alerts: Priority Ranking - Agilence Analytics alerts are based on business criteria, conditions, and metrics that provide actionable insights to correct and resolve fraud issues. Agilence AI ranks alerts so your teams focus on the most pressing threats. The system learns in order to minimize "noise," preventing alert fatigue and ensuring high-impact issues are addressed promptly. Related alerts are grouped, enabling teams to spot and stop potential widespread fraud faster.

Natural Language Query (NLQ): Intuitive Data Exploration - Users can now investigate their Agilence Case Management and Agilence Audit Management data using plain-language questions, accelerating fraud analysis and making insights more accessible across all levels of expertise. Real-time visualization of queries simplifies data exploration and fosters faster comprehension.

AI Automations: Workflow Efficiency - Agilence AI enables rapid creation of automated workflows for Agilence Case Management and Agilence Audit Management using natural language inputs and queries. This technology enhances compliance, assigns tasks for resolution, and reduces the burden of manual oversight, ensuring quicker corrective actions and improved operational safety.

Agilence AI boosts team productivity with AI-driven scoring, helping prioritize critical fraud cases and saving time through NLQ-powered insights. It uncovers hidden fraud, adapting to complex patterns like refund, loyalty, and ecommerce abuse. Tailored to your business, it evolves with your data, offering flexible workflows, alerts, and dashboards aligned with organizational priorities.

"By combining AI with the expertise of loss prevention professionals, we're empowering our customers to drive meaningful financial improvements and operational efficiency," said Brian Brinkmann, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Agilence. "This Agilence AI release is just the beginning, with more innovative AI capabilities planned throughout this year."

For more information about Agilence AI and how it can transform your loss prevention efforts, visit or visit Booth #1035 at NRF Big Show 2025, taking place in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, NY on January 12-14, 2025.