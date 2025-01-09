Armed Forces Boost Effectiveness With Blue Homeland-2025 Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Press and Public Relations Advisor of the Ministry of
National Defense, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, had a speech at the
weekly press briefing held on the TCG Salih Reis frigate on the
occasion of the distinguished observer day of the Blue
Homeland-2025 Exercise.
Aktürk said that the Turkish armed forces (TSK) has further
increased its effectiveness and deterrence on land, at sea, in the
air, and in the cyberspace with the exercises, the number and scope
of which increase every year.
Aktürk stated that the Blue Homeland-2025 Exercise was carried
out in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Mediterranean between January
7-16.
"As part of the exercise, operational preparation trainings,
distinguished observer day activities, port visits, logistics
integration activities, actual weapons training and operational
training in a highly threatening environment are being conducted.
In addition to our Naval Forces, a total of 90 ships, 50 aircraft
and 20 thousand personnel from our Land and Air Forces and Coast
Guard Command are participating in the exercise. Again, our first
ship modernized within the scope of the 'Barbaros Class Frigate
Half-Life Modernization Project', TCG Oruç Reis, is also
participating in the exercise. Within the scope of the Blue
Homeland Exercise, 22 port visits will be carried out in the Black
Sea, Aegean Sea, Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus with 59 ships on January 10-11," he said.
Aktürk noted that the Naval Forces will continue to serve with
unwavering determination, will and resolve, especially in the Blue
Homeland, beyond the borders and in the seas of the world, with all
its floating, diving and flying elements. He also conveyed that the
Committee Meeting and Handover Ceremony of the Mine Countermeasures
Black Sea Task Group (MCM BLACK SEA), which was established under
the leadership of Turkiye against the mine threat in the Black Sea
and has been commanded by the Naval Forces for 6 months, will be
held in Bulgaria between January 14-16, and the task group command
will be transferred to Bulgaria for 6 months.
Rear Admiral stated that operations continue uninterruptedly
against all kinds of threats and dangers targeting survival,
primarily terrorist organizations PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG/SDG and ISIS.
Aktürk stated that 94 terrorists were neutralized in the last
week, including northern Iraq and Syria, with the operations
carried out, and that the number of terrorists neutralized,
including 2024, has reached 3,164, of which 1,519 in northern Iraq
and 1,645 in northern Syria.
Aktürk stated that 4 more terrorists who escaped from the
terrorist organization's shelters surrendered to border posts last
week.
Aktürk underlined that the borders are protected with the most
intensive measures in the history of the Republic and the
multi-layered security system established.
Rear Admiral noted that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to
make significant contributions to regional and global security,
peace and stability in line with the responsibilities it has
undertaken on international platforms and bilateral relations.
"We emphasize once again that we welcome the new process that
has emerged in our neighbor Syria, with whom we have the longest
land border, that as Turkiye, we will continue to stand by the
Syrian people as we have done so far, that we will continue our
support for the establishment of permanent security and stability
in the region in close cooperation with the new administration and
in a stronger manner, that we will continue preparations to
strengthen Syria's defense and security capacity, and that we will
never allow any terrorist formation or fait accompli in the
region," he said.
Aktürk recalled that Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler
attended the Sarıkamış Martyrs' Memorial March with his command
staff on January 5, and the 3+3 format meeting on January 6, which
was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Head
of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın and
Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eymen al-Safedi.
Rear Admiral stated that the possibilities and capabilities of
the Turkish Armed Forces are increasing day by day with the
domestic and national defense industry products developed to
increase national and international power and effectiveness. Aktürk
announced that various amounts of Domestic Motor (Tuna Motor)
Kirpi-2 vehicles, whose inspection and acceptance activities have
been completed within the scope of the Tactical Wheeled Vehicles
Project, will be delivered to the Land Forces with a ceremony to be
held tomorrow.
"In addition, the inspection and acceptance activities of
various amounts of T-70 General Purpose Helicopters, Dragoneye-2
Thermal Cameras, Armored Anti-Tank Vehicle-UMTAS CİRİT/Tracked
weapon systems and the M60T tank, whose modernization has been
completed, have been completed by our Land Forces Command. We
congratulate the 7th anniversary of the establishment of ASFAT,
which is affiliated with our Ministry, which has made a great
contribution to the strengthening of our defense industry and has
taken its place among the most prestigious industrial companies in
the world by undertaking important projects for our country and the
Turkish Armed Forces with its production power, speed, high local
content rate in its works, structure that can offer flexible
business models and export capacity, and we wish success to all our
personnel in their works," he said.
Reminding that the paid military service amount was fixed to the
increase rate in the civil servant salary coefficient with the
previous regulation, Aktürk said, "According to the increase rate
of the civil servant salary coefficient in the 'Financial and
Social Rights' circular published by the Ministry of Treasury and
Finance for the first six months of 2025, it has become 243
thousand 13 liras 44 kuruş, and the 2025 paid military service
application procedures have been initiated as of January 7."
Aktürk expressed that he congratulated the members of the press,
who fulfill their duties with great devotion in line with the Press
Professional Principles so that the public can access accurate,
reliable and impartial information, on January 10th Working
Journalists' Day.
He emphasized that all units and institutions of the Ministry of
National Defense will continue to take all necessary measures for
the survival of the state, the defense and security of the country,
and to fulfill all the duties they have undertaken for a bigger and
stronger Turkiye with determination and resolve.
Ministry of National Defense (MSB) sources stated the following
regarding the Tişrin Dam in Syria: "The TSK is determined to
prevent the efforts of terrorist organizations such as the
PKK/YPG/SDG to disrupt stability in the region by using such
strategic infrastructures."
MENAFN09012025000195011045ID1109074346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.