ICC Delivers Aid Shipment For Gaza To JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Irbid Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has dispatched a new shipment of aid to the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) for the Gaza Strip, in support of the "Help Gaza" campaign.

ICC President Mohammad Shouha on Thursday said that the shipment included food supplies and clothing, reflecting the solidarity of the commercial sector in Irbid with the Palestinian people amid the difficult conditions they are facing in Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shouha noted that the "Help Gaza" campaign is part of the humanitarian role carried out by the ICC, which remains committed to supporting Gaza and providing aid to alleviate the suffering of its people.

He pointed out that this initiative aligns with the Royal efforts to support and defend the Palestinian cause.

Shouha also stressed that the ICC will continue to collect donations from various sectors and work in coordination with official bodies and the JHCO to ensure that the aid reaches those in need in the besieged Strip.