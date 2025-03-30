Lviv Exhibit Showcases Art By Gravely Wounded Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Lviv, the Mercury Center is hosting an exhibition of paintings and pottery created by soldiers recovering at the UNBROKEN rehabilitation center.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council , Ukrinform saw.

“The Mercury Center for Intellectual Art launched an exhibition of paintings and ceramics by defenders recovering from injuries at the UNBROKEN center,” the Lviv City Council reports.































It was noted here that the exhibition features 48 works that patients and their families created at art therapy classes and in the rehab's creative workshop.

The purpose of the exhibition is to share with the general public the experiences of seriously wounded defenders and show the importance of therapeutic art for those traumatized by war.

“Among our colleagues, we sometimes refer to art therapy as our psychotherapeutic MRI. It is a wonderful tool that is really useful for diagnosing and treating stress-related disorders,” says Oleh Bereziuk, a psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and head of the mental health department at the UNBROKEN Center.

The military exhibition will remain open through April 13 before its organizers hold a“silent” auction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's first integrated space for the rehabilitation of veterans has opened in Lviv region.