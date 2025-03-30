Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Destroy Four Russian Armored Vehicles In Luhansk Region

2025-03-30 12:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Serebriansky Forest (Luhansk region), fighters of the Pomsta Brigade border commandant unit destroyed four Russian armored vehicles.

This was reported by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Serebriansky Forest, fighters of the border commandant unit operating Phoenix reconnaissance and strike UAV complexes from the Pomsta Brigade destroyed four Russian armored vehicles," Lysohor stated.

Additionally, the Ukrainian border guards burned down an MT-LB (a Soviet-era amphibious armored personnel carrier).

As previously reported, the previous day, border guards in Luhansk region destroyed four Russian guns, a command post, and an ammunition depot using drones.

