King Congratulates Newly Elected Lebanese President

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on winning the confidence of Lebanon's parliament, which elected him as president, wishing him success, and the Lebanese people continued progress and prosperity.In a cable to President Aoun, His Majesty reiterated Jordan's support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing the deep-rooted bilateral relations and keenness to expand cooperation prospects while maintaining coordination in service of mutual interests and Arab unity.

