Moscow affirms fresh Russia-US discussions
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a new round of diplomatic talks between Moscow and Washington will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye, in the coming days. These discussions aim to improve bilateral relations and address ongoing issues affecting diplomatic missions.
Since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, both nations have engaged in several high-level meetings. The upcoming session will focus on resolving technical challenges that hinder the daily operations of their embassies, the Russian ministry told local media.
The format, venue, and participants will remain the same as the last round of talks held on February 27 in Istanbul. Russia will be represented by its new ambassador to the U.S., Aleksandr Darchiev, while the U.S. delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. Officials from both foreign ministries will also participate.
“Efforts to remove various technical barriers affecting diplomats from both countries will continue,” the ministry stated, according to RIA Novosti.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had already hinted at the upcoming meeting last week, noting that preparations were underway through phone and video communications between the two sides.
Tensions between Russia and the U.S. have escalated in recent years, particularly following the 2022 Ukraine conflict, which led to cuts in diplomatic staffing, mutual banking restrictions, and the seizure of diplomatic properties.
President Trump has distanced himself from Biden-era foreign policies, advocating for a quick resolution to the Ukraine crisis and a broader reset in U.S.-Russia relations.
The first round of talks under Trump’s current term took place in Riyadh on February 18, focusing on restoring embassy operations. A second round followed in Istanbul on February 27, where discussions centered on diplomatic funding and a Russian proposal to resume direct flights. Most recently, in Saudi Arabia, both sides agreed to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, with Trump signaling possible sanction relief to support progress on the Ukraine issue.
