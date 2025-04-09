Zelensky On Russia's Strikes: War Does Not Abate From Talks And Statements, Ukraine Needs Partner Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine requires support from its partners to safeguard lives from ongoing Russian attacks, as the war does not abate from talks and statements.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared this message on social media , Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that just today, April 9, for the second time, air raid sirens have sounded in most regions and in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian ballistic missiles. Throughout the day, there were new bomb and missile strikes against the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Over the past 24 hours, Russians have already used 55 attack drones against Ukraine, most of them Shahed UAVs.

“There were deliberate strikes on Dnipro and Kharkiv, as well as on communities in the Sumy and Donetsk regions. Ordinary houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged – stores, a healthcare center, a gas pipeline. Unfortunately, a significant number of people were injured. Eleven people were taken to hospitals in Dnipro and Kharkiv. In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, a child - an 11-year-old girl - was injured in a Russian strike,” he wrote.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Kharkiv region, the Russians carried out an FPV drone strike on the village council building during the distribution of humanitarian aid. Despite the attack, everyone is receiving the necessary assistance, the president assured.

He also extended his gratitude to medical workers, utility services, police officers, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for their unwavering dedication and support.

“Only in unity can we protect lives from such constant Russian terror. And that is precisely why we need the support of our partners – to save as many people as possible from continuous Russian attacks. War does not abate from talks and statements, and Moscow ignores any diplomacy because they believe they have the liberty to do so,” the president stated.

He added that increasing pressure on Russia“is essential to stop the strikes. And that depends on the decisions of the United States, Europe, and all partners around the world who truly want to end this war”.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia refuses to agree to an unconditional ceasefire, aiming to maintain its capacity to launch strikes against Ukraine from the sea.

Photo credit: SES