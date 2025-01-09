Dewalt Ranked Most Trusted Power Tool, Hedge Trimmer, And Pressure Washer Brand In Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Hedge Trimmer, Power Tool, and Pressure Washer Studies.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DeWalt has achieved a remarkable distinction in the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Product Studies, ranking as the most trusted brand in three product studies: Hedge Trimmer, Power Tool, and Pressure Washer. These rankings are based on insights from thousands of consumers across the United States, highlighting DeWalt's brand trust.America's Most Trusted® Power Tool StudyIn the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Power Tool Study, DeWalt has once again captured its position as the most trusted brand among consumers considering a power tool purchase. This marks the fourth consecutive year DeWalt has topped the trust rankings, underscoring the brand's continued leadership and the unwavering confidence consumers place in its products.The study's insights are based on the opinions of 6,861 individuals surveyed across the United States over the past year. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.2, DeWalt emerged as the standout brand, achieving the highest trust rating among its competitors. Following behind in the rankings are other respected brands, including Craftsman, Bosch, Milwaukee, Stanley, Makita, Black+Decker, Ryobi, Kobalt, Hilti, Ridgid, Husky, and Irwin.For more information about the study, visitAmerica's Most Trusted® Hedge Trimmer StudyThe Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Hedge Trimmer Study has identified DeWalt as the most trusted brand among consumers considering a hedge trimmer purchase. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.3, DeWalt earned the highest trust rating of all leading hedge trimmer brands, solidifying its position as a top choice for outdoor power equipment. Based on insights from 3,046 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past year, the study highlights DeWalt's continued dominance in the category. The brands included in the survey were DeWalt, Stihl, Craftsman, Toro, Black+Decker, Milwaukee, Kobalt, Ryobi, and Skil.For more information about the study, visitAmerica's Most Trusted® Pressure Washer StudyThe Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Pressure Washer Study has ranked DeWalt as the most trusted pressure washer brand among consumers considering a purchase. Based on insights from 3,026 U.S. respondents surveyed over the past year, DeWalt emerged with the highest trust rating in the category. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.9, DeWalt outpaced its competitors, earning the top spot among major pressure washer brands.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research for further information.

