U.S. PPE Manufacturers Rally To Aid California Communities Impacted By Wildfires

American Medical Manufacturers Association Responds with Critical PPE and Medical Support

- Eric Axel, Executive Director, AMMAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating wildfires sweeping across the Los Angeles area and surrounding regions, the American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA ) is mobilizing its network of domestic PPE manufacturers to provide critical support to impacted families, first responders, and healthcare workers.As fires spread, AMMA is working to ensure access to high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE), notably N95 respirators that are NIOSH-certified and domestically produced. AMMA members make respiratory products, nitrile gloves, and medical supplies that provide top-level protection. They are made in America and are ready to deliver.“We are deeply saddened by the destruction and loss caused by these wildfires,” said Eric Axel, Executive Director of AMMA.“We aim to ensure that first responders, essential workers, and residents have reliable protective equipment that meets the highest safety standards. The courage of these individuals inspires us to act swiftly to meet their needs.”AMMA is encouraging leaders of local governments, healthcare systems, and community organizations to contact Eric Axel at ... for assistance in identifying and securing PPE, including domestically made, certified N95 masks, gloves, and other critical supplies.Axel emphasized the importance of using U.S.-made N95 respirators during these crises:“When lives are at stake, quality matters. N95 masks our members produce are rigorously tested and certified to provide maximum protection. Families, workers, and responders deserve the best safeguards available.”AMMA's member companies, based in the United States, are equipped with flexible manufacturing capabilities to meet the urgent demand for PPE in affected areas and have NIOSH-certified products ready to be delivered. This ensures that vital supplies can be delivered rapidly to support fire containment and recovery efforts.“Our mission extends beyond manufacturing; it's about safeguarding our communities when they need us most,” Axel added.“We're proud to stand with California during this crisis and will continue working tirelessly to connect communities with the equipment they need to stay safe.”AMMA's response reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting communities during emergencies while advancing the sustainability of America's domestic PPE production.###About AMMAAMMA is an alliance of domestic Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Medical Supply manufacturers and partners. AMMA's mission is to ensure that the U.S. has consistent access to quality, U.S.-made PPE. AMMA aims to create a market environment that promotes, incentivizes, and helps sustain PPE production's domestic ownership and operation.

