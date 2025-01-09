Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Newly Elected President Of Lebanon
Date
1/9/2025 10:05:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday addressed a cable of congratulations to the newly elected president of the Republic of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. (end)
rk
MENAFN09012025000071011013ID1109073266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.