Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Newly Elected President Of Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Thursday addressed a cable of congratulations to the newly elected president of the Republic of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. (end) rk

