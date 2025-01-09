VA Shore Group Announces Acquisition Of Chesapeake Armour Stone And Rip Rap LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VA Shore Group announced the of Chesapeake Armour Stone and Rip Rap LLC, a privately held rock and quarry service company based in South Carolina to serve East Coast customers from Maine to Florida.



Founded in

2019 by Randy Blanton and Mike Brown, Chesapeake Armour Stone specializes in producing custom Armour Stone, Rip Rap, and other large aggregates for marine projects. They focus on serving marine project contractors and services include providing custom rock production for marine projects, supplying midsize and larger projects, and turning a quarry's oversize material into sellable products.



"I am excited about our new relationship with VA Shore Group and how that

enhances the future for Chesapeake Armour Stone, our associates, and our customers," said Chesapeake Armour Stone President Randy Blanton. "VA Shore Group will bring new support, investment, and collaboration to fuel our growth; while maintaining the customer focus and expertise our company was built on."

Chesapeake Armour Stone Co-Founder Mike Brown added, "We welcome this new relationship with VA Shore Group and the opportunities the transaction provides for our company and clients."

About VA Shore Group

VA Shore Group is a privately held industrial services company. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Chesapeake Armour Stone and Rip Rap LLC.

About Chesapeake Armour Stone and Rip Rap LLC:

Chesapeake Armour Stone and Rip Rap LLC was founded to produce Custom Armour Stone, Rip Rap and other large aggregates for marine projects large and small.

While marine projects are our bread and butter, we also produce Rip Rap and other large stone for erosion control; slope protection; landscape features; security boulders for buildings, parking lots, and government installations, etc. Our Quarry Services, can produce Rip Rap and other products for quarries to sell to their primary customers; as well as contract breaking of oversize boulders for additional production and quarry space utilization. When we work in a quarry, we generally bring new business and customers along with us, improving the quarry's bottom line. Learn more at:

SOURCE VA Shore Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED