Sudan Starts Distribution Of China-Donated Rice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Khartoum: Sudan launched on Wednesday the distribution of 1,250 tonnes of rice donated by China to districts across the country.

The rice was shipped to Sudan, the capital of eastern Sudan's Red Sea State, last month to support humanitarian response in the war-torn country.

Sudanese officials and representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Sudan attended the launching ceremony in Port Sudan.

In an address to reporters at the ceremony, Salwa Adam Benya, Sudan's humanitarian aid commissioner, expressed profound appreciation on behalf of the Sudanese government and people for China's supportive stance towards Sudan.

Benya hailed China as "a friendly country, which has provided and continues to provide substantial assistance to Sudan."

The official said the emergency food aid from China would be allocated to all states, including those in the Darfur region, stressing the Sudanese government's commitment to facilitating aid delivery across the country.

She emphasized that the Sudanese side hopes to expand and consolidate its friendly cooperation with China in the process of restoring stability and rebuilding the country.

For his part, Zhang Xianghua, charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy, expressed hope that this donation of rice would significantly contribute to alleviating the difficulties faced by the Sudanese people.

At the ceremony, Zhang announced that a new batch of Chinese aid would arrive soon, noting over the past year, China has sent to Sudan health and epidemic prevention supplies, including mosquito nets, insecticides, and materials for water purification, in addition to disaster relief items such as tents and blankets.

Describing the strategic partnership between China and Sudan as "strong," Zhang reiterated China's firm support for peace and development in Sudan, saying the Chinese government is highly concerned about Sudan's humanitarian situation and will continue to provide assistance to the best of its ability.

According to official statistics, 28.9 million people in Sudan need humanitarian assistance due to an ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.

In a report released last month, the UN estimated that more than 24.6 million people -- half of Sudan's population -- would likely face high levels of acute food insecurity as of May 2025.