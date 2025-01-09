Five People Perish In US Wildfires -- White House

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- At least five people have perished and scores others suffered injuries and burns in the wildfires scorching wide swaths of lands in California, the White House announced on Thursday.

The White House said in a statement up to 130,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes amid the raging fires in several spots of lush areas.

President Joe Biden meanwhile cancelled a scheduled trip to Italy, his last mission abroad before handing over the president post to his successor Donald Trump, to focus on the efforts to douse the flames.

Gusty winds have been fueling the blazes, burning woods in Los Angeles and causing a huge plume of black smoke cloud over the scorched areas. (end)

