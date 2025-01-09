Bilder Appliance Repair Expands Into Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Offering a straightforward pricing structure, Bilder Appliance aims to make appliance repair accessible and transparent for its clients. The initial service call fee is set at $119.95, which covers a visit to the customer's home to diagnose the appliance issue. This fee allows customers to know upfront what to expect when they call for assistance.

Once the problem has been identified, the cost to repair standard brand appliances is a flat $89.95 for standard brands, or a flat $139.95 for premium brands. This tiered pricing structure ensures that clients are aware of all potential costs associated with their repair needs.

Bilder Appliance's expansion into Wisconsin marks a significant milestone for the company, as it strives to extend its family-friendly service ethos to new communities. Their skilled technicians are committed to delivering high-quality repairs and maintenance services, ensuring households are equipped with fully functioning appliances.

Homeowners in Wisconsin can now expect the same level of quality and service that has made Bilder Appliance a trusted name in Minnesota. With its fair pricing and dedication to customer care, the company is poised to become a valuable resource in the Wisconsin market.

As they step into this new territory, they invite residents to experience their reliable services and competitive pricing for appliance repairs. For many Wisconsin homeowners, this expansion presents a remarkable opportunity to access experienced professionals who understand the importance of timely and effective appliance repair.

About Bilder Appliance Repair

Bilder Appliance Repairs is an appliance repair company with locations in Minnesota, Colorado, and Wisconsin. The company offers high-quality work with a customer satisfaction guarantee. To learn more, visit their website:



Contact Information

Name: David Edberg

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (651) 764-7500

SOURCE Bilder Appliance Repair