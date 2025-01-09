Uganda: Central Bank Audit Report Sent To Directorate Of Criminal Investigations (CID) For Further Investigations

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Auditor General's forensic audit report on the alleged loss of Shs60 billion from of Uganda (BoU) has been forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) for further investigations.

Speaker Anita Among sent the report to the CID after it was laid before Parliament by the Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamison Obua on Thursday, 09 January 2025.

The Speaker said that she held consultations with President Yoweri Museveni and a decision was taken to have the report investigated further.“Looking at the ingredients of the report, they are criminal in nature and because of their criminality, we will direct this report to the CID for further management,” she said.

Speaker Among declined requests by Ndorwa County East MP, Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba and Tororo North County MP, Hon. Geofrey Ekanya to have the report scrutinised by committees of Parliament before the CID's investigations.“I thought that since this is part of the report of the Auditor General's report, it would ordinarily be sent to the relevant committee of Parliament, then later it is debated and we decide whether to send it to the CID,” Niwagaba pleaded.

The Auditor General's investigation followed a request for a forensic audit by Parliament on 28 November 2024 after the Leader of the Opposition, Hon, Joel Ssenyonyi raised concern on the loss of the money from the Central Bank.

In November 2024, the media reported that the over Shs60 billion had been lost from the BOU after hackers accessed the treasury system.



State Minister for Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi later admitted in Parliament that the Central Bank accounts had been hacked but added that the figure lost was less than what had been reported.

The BoU Deputy Governor, Michael Atingi-Ego while appearing before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on 17 December 2024 said that the fraudulent transactions resulted from a faulty order from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development leading to two debt servicing payments which were mistakenly paid to wrong beneficiaries in Japan.

He added that BoU recovered US$8.2million of the stolen funds.

