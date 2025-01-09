(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded in 2020, C&R Fleet Services has quickly earned a reputation for delivering high-quality inspection, maintenance, and repair services for trailers and heavy-duty trucks. With operations spanning from Houston to Seattle to the Carolinas, C&R's technician-led approach and customer-first focus have made it a trusted partner for fleet operators in critical logistics markets.

"Adding C&R Fleet Services to the Epika strengthens our ability to provide seamless, coast-to-coast fleet maintenance," said Joe Dougherty, CEO of Epika Fleet Services. "C&R shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and putting technicians at the center of what we do. Together, we're excited to offer even more comprehensive solutions for fleets across the country."

Ronald Johnson, Co-Founder of C&R Fleet Services, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Joining Epika allows us to scale our operations while staying true to the values that have driven our success. With Epika's resources and nationwide network, we're positioned to better serve our clients and achieve even greater impact in the fleet maintenance industry."

About Epika Fleet Services, Inc:

Epika is a nationwide network of leading medium and heavy-duty maintenance service providers offering comprehensive maintenance services through mobile and in-shop centers.

Built by partnering with top-tier service providers, Epika's family of brands includes Prestige Fleet Services, Fleet Mobile Maintenance, Managed Mobile, CS Truck & Trailer, LubeZone, ProFleet, and now C&R Fleet Services.

With a nationwide footprint of mobile service units and repair shops, Epika provides fleets with clearer answers, faster turnarounds, and expert care. Epika also operates a 24/7 dispatch center with access to over 1,500 service providers nationwide.

