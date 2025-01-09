Brothers Grimm Fairy Tale Premiered At Russian Drama Theater In Baku

The premiere of the play "The Bremen Town Musicians," based on
the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm about wandering musicians, has
been successfully staged at Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama
Theater, Azernews reports.
The play tells the story of friendship, courage, and freedom, as
well as support, resourcefulness, and the ability to work together,
embodied in the adventures of a wandering group of friends: a
Donkey, a Dog, a Cat, a Rooster, and a Troubadour.
The domestic animals, mistreated by their owners, set off with
the Troubadour to the city of Bremen to become town musicians. In
pursuit of their dream, the main characters face challenges along
the way, encounter love, defeat villains, and prove that together
they can overcome any obstacles.
The performance featured lively songs, bright costumes, and
fascinating choreography, and created an atmosphere of joyous
celebration.
The cast includes the honored artists of Azerbaijan: Inna
Imranova, and Milana Sokolenko, and actors Yaroslav Trifonov, Zaur
Teregulov, Yagub Zeynalov, Rumiya Aghayeva, Dilara Nazarova, and
others.
The adaptation and musical arrangement were done by the honored
cultural worker Vladimir Neverov, costume designer - honored
cultural worker Olga Abbasova, set designer - honored cultural
worker Alexander Fedorov, choreography - Raulia Turkan, and
assistant director - Yulia Limareva.
The Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad
Vurgun plays an important role in the cultural life of the country.
Charismatic and extraordinarily talented theater actors always
surprise the audience with wonderful performances.
Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin,
Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as
Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali
Akhundov, Ali bay Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid,
works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere,
Dumas, Hugo, Balzac are staged in the theater.
The theater team pays special attention to young viewers and
plays a significant role in introducing theater art to
children.
As for now, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater is one of the
most popular theaters in the country.