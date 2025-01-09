U.S. Provides Ukraine With USD 500M Aid Package
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 500
million USD.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made the announcement on January
9 while opening the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to Ukrinform.
According to Austin, the package includes additional missiles for Ukraine's air defense systems, air-to-ground munitions, ammunition, equipment for F-16 fighter jets, and other critical supplies.
To date, the U.S., along with its allies and partners in the UDCG, has provided Ukraine with over 126
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov are also participating in the meeting.
