Lebanon's Army Commander Elected President In 2Nd Round Of Balloting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese parliament elected on Thursday Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun as President of the Republic ending more than two years of the president's post vacuum.

Up to 99 MPs voted for the new president in the second round of balloting after Aoun garnered only 71 votes in the first round earlier today, short of the required 86 ballots to win the post.

The second round, held in two hours after end of the botched first session, ended with the army commander winning 99 votes.

The election of Aoun came following a long chain of crises witnessed in the country since 2019.

The session had been preceded with intensive consultations among the MPs and politicians for reaching a consensus on electing Aoun, backed by regional and international states.

The parliament, since end of the former president Michel Aoun's mandate in October 2022, could not elect a new head of the state in up to 12 sessions. (end)

