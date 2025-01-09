LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 39 ADDITIONAL HOMESITES AT HUDSON IN PLACENTIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New townhomes will offer affordable high-quality in desirable region of Orange County

PLACENTIA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA ) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 39 new homesites, which will serve as an extension of its existing Hudson community in Placentia in North Orange County, California.

Hudson is a gated community of row and back-to-back townhomes that emulate a Dutch woonerf design concept which embraces the idea of a "living street" between the buildings with room for pedestrians and cyclists.

Development has already begun on these 39 new homes, which will be located at the intersection of Lakeview Loop and Veterans Way.

"Our existing homes at Hudson are wildly popular with Southern California homebuyers. We're down to our final homes there so this land deal comes at an ideal time. We're bringing additional opportunities for buyers of all stages – from first-time and move-up buyers to growing families - the opportunity to own in a prime region of Orange County," said Tom Baine, California Division President, Landsea Homes.

The new townhomes will range from 775 to 1,365 square feet. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

All homes will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeTM environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple TV, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation with Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Amenities within the community include outdoor common areas with bench seating and a BBQ grill that can be enjoyed by residents.

Placentia features quick and easy access to prime entertainment, eating and sporting venues, and is minutes from downtown Yorba Linda. Other nearby options include the award-winning Anaheim Packing District for dining, Angels Stadium and Honda Center for sports fans, upscale hip downtown areas such as Old Towne Orange and Downtown Fullerton and, of course, Disneyland. With highways 55, 57 and 91 nearby, commuting is convenient.

"Placentia is a desirable place to live with its well-maintained parks, thriving entertainment and great schools," added Baine. "We're excited to expand our footprint in this growing and popular city in Orange County."

For more information about Hudson, visit:



About

Landsea

Homes

Corporation

Landsea

Homes

Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA ) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class

homes

and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed

homes

and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Landsea

Homes

was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached

homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities,

Landsea

Homes

is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our

homes

allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability,

Landsea

Homes' High Performance

Homes

are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®.

Homes

include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise,

Landsea

Homes

is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on

Landsea

Homes, visit:



SOURCE Landsea Homes

