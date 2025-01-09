Trump disapproves ruling out army takeover of Greenland

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has stated he would not rule out using military or economic measures to take control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, emphasizing their importance for US national security. When questioned during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago about whether he could assure the world that he would refrain from such actions, Trump said he could not guarantee it. He argued that both territories were crucial for America's economic stability.



Trump has long expressed interest in purchasing Greenland from Denmark, which has consistently refused, with Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen affirming that Greenland is "not for sale." Trump argued that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons, calling it "an absolute necessity." Trump's son, Donald Jr., visited Greenland recently, though no official meetings were planned, while tech mogul Elon Musk supported the idea, suggesting Greenland's people would benefit from being part of the US.



In addition, Trump reiterated his desire to regain control of the Panama Canal, which was handed over to Panama by the US in 1977 under President Jimmy Carter. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has made it clear that the canal remains Panama's territory. Trump also suggested renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," claiming it had a more fitting name.

