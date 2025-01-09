(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Leasing Yearbook 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Leasing Yearbook is the only guide which covers all the world's leasing and asset financing markets in one single volume.

The new edition features 47 individual country reviews written by the top players in the markets and covers all leasing sectors, including core data for each country with analysis and projections. The yearbook is an essential guide to current opportunities in international leasing and asset finance and provides valuable reference data for all players in the field.

The new 2025 edition includes the new Global Leasing Report which includes unique data on leasing market volume and growth by region, including a ranking and analysis of the top 50 leasing markets by size. Featuring data from 1999 to date, the complete Global Leasing Report is exclusive to, and only available in, the World Leasing Yearbook.

The comprehensive World Leasing Database, which gives direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in 100 countries from all sectors of the industry, is easily searchable and downloadable. The Database is totally unique to the World Leasing Yearbook and is an invaluable networking tool for all market professionals.

The 2025 edition provides the following unrivalled and valuable reference data:



Global Leasing Report which features unique data on international leasing volume and growth by region. A ranking of the top 50 leasing markets, global leasing data from 1999 to date, market penetration levels, GDP penetration ratios and market volumes and shares for all 50 countries.

Over 240 tables and graphs containing essential statistical data in one volume.

A 70-page Leasing Software Solutions Report.

Special features on how the accelerated the pace of digitalisation is impacting the asset finance & auto leasing markets.

New features on floorplan financing, the impact of AI and ML automation, digital solutions and ESG strategy.

Comprehensive analysis of the European leasing market is provided by Leaseurope, with core data including 10 tables and charts providing leasing volumes, penetration and growth rates by client and asset type.

A study of leasing in Latin America is provided by the Alta Group from its AltaLAR 100 Report, providing in-depth information on leasing portfolio size and growth by country in the region and including a run down on the 100 largest leasing companies in Latin America.

Product reviews of 25 individual leasing and asset finance software providers.

The unique World Leasing Database, giving you direct access to over 4,000 companies and contacts in over 100 countries in the asset finance and leasing industry. 47 individual country reviews cover all leasing sectors with core data and statistics for each country. Reviews of last year's activity, analysis of the current situation, and projections of future trends and developments.

Internationally recognised as the standard reference source for the leasing and asset finance professional, the new 46th edition of the World Leasing Yearbook is available to order now.

Countries Covered



Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Iran

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Korea

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States Uzbekistan

